Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 9,738 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $70,000. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

