Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.30.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $112.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

