Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 16,040 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.89% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXQ. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 48.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 14.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXQ opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $17.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

