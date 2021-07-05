Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $137,843,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,427.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 653,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 634,780 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

