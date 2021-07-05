Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,098 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.83% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 25,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCS opened at $7.78 on Monday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

