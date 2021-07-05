Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,309,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,331,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,048,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on XLRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $126.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.