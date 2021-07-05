Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 60,210 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,926 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 60,210 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 50.5% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,007 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 777,832 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 70.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 373,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 154,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

