Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of GHLD opened at $15.60 on Friday. Guild has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $526.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guild will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in Guild by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Guild in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 123,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guild by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Guild in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

