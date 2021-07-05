Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,995,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,679,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,535.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Haidilao International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

