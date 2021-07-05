Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in June

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 510,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,156.0 days.
Shares of HMCTF stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.24. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.71.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile
Read More: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.