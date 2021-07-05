Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $2,937,129.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,911 shares in the company, valued at $18,274,209.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 315,892 shares of company stock worth $74,635,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.14. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $181.93 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

