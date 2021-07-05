Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 347.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,434 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.29% of Tenet Healthcare worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4,624.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 78,244 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 363.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 593,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,451. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.18.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.