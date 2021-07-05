Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,315,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,609. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

