Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 23,227 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,569,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,558,412. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

