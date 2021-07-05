Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,994 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 577,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,846. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

