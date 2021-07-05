Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRID traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

