Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harbour Energy (HBRID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.