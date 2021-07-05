HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,200.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and last traded at GBX 2,185 ($28.55), with a volume of 3140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,077.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile (LON:HVPE)

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

