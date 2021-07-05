HashCoin (HSC) Market Cap Hits $370,291.91

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $370,291.91 and $39,541.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.78 or 0.00805711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.71 or 0.08047870 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

