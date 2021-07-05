Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HVT opened at $42.27 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $771.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

