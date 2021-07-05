Head to Head Comparison: Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pangaea Logistics Solutions 5.83% 9.25% 4.90% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pangaea Logistics Solutions and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pangaea Logistics Solutions $382.90 million 0.58 $11.35 million $0.32 15.13 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.20 $517.96 million $4.96 8.39

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pangaea Logistics Solutions. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pangaea Logistics Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 4 0 2.67

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential downside of 15.28%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. 43.6% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of February 8, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 18 ships. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

