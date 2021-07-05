Head-To-Head Comparison: ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) vs. Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY)

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) and Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ToughBuilt Industries and Landcadia Holdings III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ToughBuilt Industries $39.43 million 1.57 -$17.35 million N/A N/A Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A

ToughBuilt Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Landcadia Holdings III.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Landcadia Holdings III shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ToughBuilt Industries and Landcadia Holdings III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ToughBuilt Industries -41.02% -55.19% -44.91% Landcadia Holdings III N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ToughBuilt Industries and Landcadia Holdings III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ToughBuilt Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landcadia Holdings III 0 0 2 0 3.00

ToughBuilt Industries currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Landcadia Holdings III has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.10%. Given ToughBuilt Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ToughBuilt Industries is more favorable than Landcadia Holdings III.

Summary

Landcadia Holdings III beats ToughBuilt Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. The company also provides sawhorses, miter saws, table saws, and roller stands; sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves. It offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

