Head-To-Head Comparison: U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) & Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and U.S. Global Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 11.77 $33.02 million $0.45 31.11 U.S. Global Investors $4.48 million 20.52 -$4.68 million N/A N/A

Vinci Partners Investments has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A U.S. Global Investors 206.34% 113.41% 96.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vinci Partners Investments and U.S. Global Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 70.00%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats Vinci Partners Investments on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

