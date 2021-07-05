Head-To-Head Contrast: Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) versus CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and CEVA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $4.46 million 5.80 -$4.35 million N/A N/A CEVA $100.33 million 10.60 -$2.38 million $0.01 4,662.00

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Professional Diversity Network and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

CEVA has a consensus target price of $59.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.34%. Given CEVA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -73.21% -161.42% -46.68% CEVA -4.72% -0.76% -0.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 14.91, meaning that its share price is 1,391% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEVA beats Professional Diversity Network on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; AI processors capable of handling the gamut of neural network workload and on-device; IPs for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6, and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

