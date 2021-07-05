HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Short Interest Up 25.1% in June

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on HHR shares. TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after buying an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after buying an additional 1,175,449 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after buying an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after buying an additional 295,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 80.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 400,650 shares in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.05. 4,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,635. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.12%.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

