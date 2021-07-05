Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 861,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HR stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

