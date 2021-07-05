HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.64. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,377.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

