Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Heartland Express by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Heartland Express by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Heartland Express by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Heartland Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

