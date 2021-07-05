Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $463,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after purchasing an additional 133,919 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 215,855 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.67. 2,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,845. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

