Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to post $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTBX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 343,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,631. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

