Hellenic Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00409428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

