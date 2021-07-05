HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €73.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.46 ($107.60).

HFG opened at €82.78 ($97.39) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €74.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1 year high of €85.48 ($100.56). The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

