Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post $453.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $442.60 million. Herc reported sales of $368.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $112.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. Herc has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $118.59.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Herc by 1,702.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Herc by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

