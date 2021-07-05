HEROcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.62 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $20,463.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00054823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.90 or 0.00820391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,808.95 or 0.08145773 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

