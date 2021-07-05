Heron Bay Capital Management Has $460,000 Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Heron Bay Capital Management decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $46.49 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.