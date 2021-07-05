Heron Bay Capital Management Invests $1.78 Million in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of VNT opened at $32.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.24. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.