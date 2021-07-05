Heron Bay Capital Management Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

AbbVie stock opened at $115.17 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.