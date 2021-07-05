Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Update

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 384,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE HIL remained flat at $$2.57 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,477. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 million, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 2.03. Hill International has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter.

In other Hill International news, Director Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill International by 165.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 1,179,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill International by 28.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

