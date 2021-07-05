Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.13 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $19,274,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.