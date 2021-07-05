Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives $16.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -45.13 and a beta of -0.12. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

