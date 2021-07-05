Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have commented on HEP. TheStreet upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE HEP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 88,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,175. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

