Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $82.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

