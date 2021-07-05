Horizon Investments LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $118.83 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.30. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

