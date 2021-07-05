Horizon Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $222,856.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,418.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,348 shares of company stock worth $3,742,508. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $142.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.93. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

