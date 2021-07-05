Horizon Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exelon by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,009,000 after acquiring an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $6,546,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 44.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

