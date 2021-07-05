Horizon Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,125 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of DD opened at $78.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

