HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Lifted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,371 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,634 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,847 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.