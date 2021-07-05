HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,496 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in HSBC by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

HSBC stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

