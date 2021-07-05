Humaniq Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $65,832.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.94 or 0.00796358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.18 or 0.08013350 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.