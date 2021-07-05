HUNT (HUNT) Trading 58.6% Higher Over Last Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $29.30 million and $16,951.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 58.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.56 or 0.00814397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,712.51 or 0.08045915 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

